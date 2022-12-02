Vincent Aboubakar scores goal late vs. Brazil, gets sent off for celebration [VIDEO]

Cameroon had to wait for more than 90 minutes to finally get a breakthrough against Brazil’s backup players but they got the job done in stoppage time when Vincent Aboubakar found the back of the net. The celebration says it all.

Aboubakar and the referee had an understanding when the official showed him a second yellow card, resulting in a red card and removal from the contest. This goal doesn’t hold much meaning for Cameroon until Serbia pull one back against Switzerland to force a draw. Even in that case, Switzerland now have the requisite goals overall to be moving ahead of Cameroon. It would come down to the head-to-head result, which has gone in Switzerland’s favor earlier in the group stage.

It’s still a nice moment for Cameroon, who score a massive win over the odds-on favorite to win the World Cup per DraftKings Sportsbook.