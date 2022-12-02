 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Switzerland, Serbia get into fight in closing minutes of group play match

Tempers flared late in the Swiss victory.

By David Fucillo
Granit Xhaka of Switzerland argues with Vanja Milinkovic-Savic and Nikola Milenkovic of Serbia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Serbia and Switzerland at Stadium 974 on December 02, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images

Switzerland is about to finish off Serbia with a victory in group play, but things are getting a little feisty in the closing minutes. Switzerland led 3-2 but got into pushing and shoving in the closing minutes. Serbia’s Nikola Milenkovic and Switzerland’s Granit Xhaka each received a yellow card for the shenanigans. Denis Zakaria avoided discipline after giving a little head shove to a Serbian player, although it appeared the Serbian player was leaning into him as well.

Switzerland ended up getting the victory, holding onto their 3-2 lead. They finished in second place in Group G and advance to face Portugal in the Round of 16. Serbia heads home after finishing 0-1-2 in group play.

More From DraftKings Nation