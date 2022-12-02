Updated World Cup title odds ahead of the round of 16

With the 2022 World Cup entering the knockout portion of the competition, now is a good time to revisit each team’s title odds. Here’s a look at which teams are still in the competition and what their title odds are at DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of the round of 16, which starts on Saturday

Brazi: +225

Argentina: +450

France: +500

Spain: +650

England: +900

Portugal: +1200

Netherlands: +1800

Croatia: +3500

Switzerland: +6500

Japan: +6500

Morocco: +8000

USA: +9000

Senegal: +10000

South Korea: +15000

Poland: +18000

Australia: +20000

Brazil, who entered the tournament as the odds-on favorites, remain at the top at +225. Those odds could move depending on Neymar’s status for the rest of the competition. Argentina, who will be on the same side of the bracket as Brazil, are next up at +450. Those two are likely on a collision course for the semifinal.

France, Spain, England and Portugal all check in next, with the defending champions holding the best odds at +500. All four European powers are on the same side of the bracket, with France-England and Spain-Portugal looking like the quarterfinal matchups at the moment.

Croatia, who made a run to the final in 2018, might be an intriguing longshot bet at +3400. The USA, who made the knockout stage after a thrilling 1-0 win over Iran, come into the round of 16 with +9000 odds to win the whole thing.