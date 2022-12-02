Updated World Cup title odds ahead of the round of 16

With the 2022 World Cup entering the knockout portion of the competition, now is a good time to revisit each team’s title odds. Here’s a look at which teams are still in the competition and what their title odds are at DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of the round of 16, which starts on Saturday
Brazi: +225
Argentina: +450
France: +500
Spain: +650
England: +900
Portugal: +1200
Netherlands: +1800
Croatia: +3500
Switzerland: +6500
Japan: +6500
Morocco: +8000
USA: +9000
Senegal: +10000
South Korea: +15000
Poland: +18000
Australia: +20000
Brazil, who entered the tournament as the odds-on favorites, remain at the top at +225. Those odds could move depending on Neymar’s status for the rest of the competition. Argentina, who will be on the same side of the bracket as Brazil, are next up at +450. Those two are likely on a collision course for the semifinal.
France, Spain, England and Portugal all check in next, with the defending champions holding the best odds at +500. All four European powers are on the same side of the bracket, with France-England and Spain-Portugal looking like the quarterfinal matchups at the moment.
Croatia, who made a run to the final in 2018, might be an intriguing longshot bet at +3400. The USA, who made the knockout stage after a thrilling 1-0 win over Iran, come into the round of 16 with +9000 odds to win the whole thing.