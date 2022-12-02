Who are the referees for the 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game?

The 2022 Pac-12 Championship game will take place tonight as the No. 11 Utah Utes battle the No. 4 USC Trojans at 8 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will air on Fox.

This is a big-time matchup for the Pac-12 as either the Trojans could earn the conference’s first bid to the College Football Playoffs in six years or the Utes could go back-to-back on league titles. The eyes of the college football world will be on Las Vegas tonight and this would be a bad spot for a #Pac12Refs situation to rear its ugly head.

Here is the referee crew that has been assembled for the 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game:

Referee: Chris Coyte

Umpire: Roscoe Meisenheimer

Head Lines: Darryl Johnson

Line Judge: Cravonne Barrett

Field Judge: Brad Glenn

Side Judge: Bernie Hulschler

Back Judge: John Morton

Center Judge: Jim Wharrie

Alternate: Francisco Villar

Replay: Jim Laborde

Communicator: Brian Brown