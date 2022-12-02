Who are the referees for the 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game?

The 2022 Pac-12 Championship game will take place tonight as the No. 11 Utah Utes battle the No. 4 USC Trojans at 8 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will air on Fox.
This is a big-time matchup for the Pac-12 as either the Trojans could earn the conference’s first bid to the College Football Playoffs in six years or the Utes could go back-to-back on league titles. The eyes of the college football world will be on Las Vegas tonight and this would be a bad spot for a #Pac12Refs situation to rear its ugly head.
Here is the referee crew that has been assembled for the 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game:
Referee: Chris Coyte
Umpire: Roscoe Meisenheimer
Head Lines: Darryl Johnson
Line Judge: Cravonne Barrett
Field Judge: Brad Glenn
Side Judge: Bernie Hulschler
Back Judge: John Morton
Center Judge: Jim Wharrie
Alternate: Francisco Villar
Replay: Jim Laborde
Communicator: Brian Brown