Report: Jacob deGrom signs with Texas Rangers in free agency

The Texas Rangers have made a big addition to their starting rotation.

Former New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom signed a five-year, $185 million contract with the Rangers, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The pact also includes a no-trade clause and a sixth-year option that would raise the value of the deal to $222 million.

The two-time NL Cy Young winner went 5-4 last season in just 11 starts after making his season debut in August due to a scapula injury. He opted out of his contract with the Mets following the 2022 MLB campaign. DeGrom was previously signed to a five-year, $52.5 million deal with the Mets.

Of course, with that big of a contract, the Rangers are expecting big things from the 34-year-old four-time All-Star. Averaging $37 million per season, deGrom is expected to be the Rangers’ ace in the upcoming season.