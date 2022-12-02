Results of 2022 Dr. Pepper tuition giveaway contest at conference championship games

One of the great traditions of Championship Weekend in college football is watching young people throw footballs five yards into inflatable holes, as a nation unites on Twitter in telling them they’re doing it wrong.

It’s the Dr. Pepper Tuition Challenge, where actual students have a chance to win as much up to $100,000 towards their education by slinging as many pigskins into a hole 15 feet away from them.

But don’t spiral, people: Chest pass or underhand only. Trust us.

The rules are simple: 30 seconds, most footballs in the oversized soda can hole wins. And because of the distance traveled, it’s more about speed than skill. If you really want that cash, forget looking like a quarterback and just get it in the hole.

The difference between first and second place? A mere $75,000. No pressure, kids.

Raphael Idrogo of the Texas A&M Aggies showed he might be of assistance to the anemic offense of his alma mater next season, as he scooped the win with a score of 14. It wasn’t a flawless performance, but it was enough to get it done and cash six figures.

Congrats to Raphael on winning 0.0116% of Jimbo Fisher’s contract buyout!