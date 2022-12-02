Status of USC quarterback Caleb Williams vs. Utah

Update 11:48 p.m. ET: It’s 3rd and 35 with the Trojans facing a 23-point hole and Williams has pulled himself from the game. USC has lost to Utah, and we can’t imagine this helps Williams’ Heisman case. We’ll see what Max Duggan does Saturday for TCU, but Williams is likely still the frontrunner at this moment.

Update 10:45 p.m. ET: Williams did return to the game, and despite limping on and off the field, delivered the ball on time and target. But a drop by Tahj Washington forced a three-and-out, and the Trojans were forced to punt trailing 24-17 with just over five minutes remaining in the third quarter.

USC Trojans quarterback and Heisman Trophy favorite Caleb Williams is in the injury tent following several hard hits from the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Trojans backup quarterback Miller Moss is warming up on the sidelines. Williams led USC to an early 17-3 lead over Utah but has struggled to find his timing since that point. He’s also been limited in the running game and doesn’t seem to be able to extend plays with his legs.

Broadcast still not discussing this 90 minutes later as Caleb Williams has no mobility, gets sacked, and then limps after a give up third down handoff... https://t.co/lfNrLIYQs3 — Bud Elliott (@BudElliott3) December 3, 2022

Williams has often been breathtaking in his performance today, and if he’s finished he’ll be done with 15-23 passing for 187 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. He also has seven carries for 51 net yards, including a 59-yard scamper in the first half.

The Heisman frontrunner has not been able to get going but he is coming back into the game. He’s going to be playing through this injury and now it’ll be up to his talented skill players to make up the difference. Look for Jordan Addison, Mario Williams and Tahj Washington to make that extra effort after the catch in order to give Williams less work as he manages this injury.

While missing the rest of this game would be bad, it would be really hard to take the Heisman from the frontrunner. He was as low as -3300 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the award heading into this week.