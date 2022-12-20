Top QB pickups from the Week 16 waiver wire

As we head into Week 16, there isn’t much left of the fantasy season, but if you’re a manager on the lookout for a new QB to add from the waiver wire, we have a few highly-available options to choose from.

Week 16 byes: None

Desmond Ridder, Atlanta Falcons (3.5%)

Next up — BAL, ARI, TB

Ridder had his first start with the Falcons in Week 15 after an impressive preseason performance. The game wasn’t great by any stretch, but he certainly showed poise and leadership, particularly on the final drive of the game. Ridder has a lot of potential, and as the Falcons close out the season against the Ravens, Cardinals, and Bucs, he could easily have a breakout game or two as he gets more in-game experience.

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (47.9%)

Next up — CAR, CHI, GB

The Lions beat the New York Jets in Week 15, and Goff passed for 252 yards and a touchdown. Goff’s TD-to-INT ratio over the past eight games is 12-to-1 and the Lions are 6-2 in that period. He’s been protecting the ball well and, helped by a healthy wide receiving group, putting up good yardage.

Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders (61.3%)

Next up — PIT, SF, KC

Carr is a bit of a conundrum. At times, he looks like one of the most talented QBs in the league, and at other times, he makes decisions and passes that are just baffling. Carr passed for 231 yards and three touchdowns against the Patriots, and has thrown two or more touchdowns in six of the last eight games. As the Raiders finish out the season against the Steelers, 49ers, and Chiefs, Carr could be a waiver wire option with some consistency.

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers (22.6%)

Next up — WSH, LV, ARI

Purdy just keeps winning — what more can be said? He’s taken over the 49ers with the poise and maturity of a quarterback twice his age. He was 17-for-26 for 217 yards and two touchdowns to clinch the NFC West title.