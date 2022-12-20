Top 5 Week 16 waiver wire adds, pickups for fantasy football

As we head into the final weeks of the NFL season and fantasy managers look to replace injured and underperforming players on their roster, we complied a list of some of the top available to add from the waiver wire in Week 16.

Here’s a look at our top-five adds to consider as you place your Week 16 waiver wire claims.

Tyler Allgeier: RB, Atlanta Falcons

Next up — BAL, ARI, TB

Allgeier had a season-best game against the Saints in Week 15, gaining 139 yards and a touchdown. He preceded that with three 50-plus yard rushing games. If you’re looking for an RB to add, the rookie has more than proved his worth in recent weeks.

Donovan Peoples-Jones: WR, Cleveland Browns

Next up — NO, WSH, PIT

Peoples-Jones may be the player who has benefited the most on the Browns offense from the return of Deshaun Watson after his suspension for alleged sexual misconduct. Peoples-Jones had a 114-yard game in Week 14 and had his second touchdown of the season in Week 15. Peoples-Jones will likely continue to see an uptick in receiving yards and scoring opportunities.

Brock Purdy: QB, San Francisco 49ers

Next up — WSH, LV, ARI

Purdy hasn’t given a reason not to add him in the three games he’s won as a starting QB for the Niners. Solid and impressive performances against much better defenses than the ones he is set to play in the coming weeks, and he’s available in nearly 80% of ESPN leagues.

Juwan Johnson: TE, New Orleans Saints

Next up — CLE, PHI, CAR

Johnson had a huge week against the Falcons, grabbing four receptions for 67 yards and two touchdowns. He had three weeks of 40-plus receiving yards in a row before a no-show against the 49ers.

Ben Skowronek: WR, Los Angeles Rams

Next up — DEN, LAC, SEA

Skowronek found instant chemistry with new Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield, making an immediate impact against the Raiders in Week 14. Skowronek caught seven of the eight passes sent his way for 89 receiving yards. That partnership has had two extra weeks to continue developing that chemistry, and Skowronek could end up being a difference-maker in the final weeks of the season.