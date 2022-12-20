Top RB pickups from the Week 16 waiver wire

As we head into Week 16 of the NFL season and fantasy playoffs alongside it, we took a look at a few options who might be available to add from the waiver wire at the running back position. With Jonathan Taylor out for the season, there are sure to be plenty of fantasy managers looking for a quick replacement this week. Here are some of our available favorites:

Week 16 byes: None

Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons (33.5%)

Next up —BAL, ARI, TB

Allgeier had a whopping 139 rushing yards in Week 15, a season-high mark in a year that has seen the rookie consistently put up 50-yard games. The Cardinals matchup is likely going to be his best game of the final three weeks of the year, but Allgeier has been a consistent and solid ball-carrier all season long.

Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers (25.9%)

Next up — DET, TB, NO

While Hubbard often falls into the shadow of D’Onta Foreman, the Panthers’ RB2 has had some 60-yard games recently and scored a touchdown in Week 14. Carolina has relied on their run game all season, even after they traded Christian McCaffrey away, and Hubbard fantasy managers have certainly benefited from that game plan.

James Cook, Buffalo Bills (47.4%)

Next up — CHI, CIN, NE

Cook is a tough pickup because of how up and down he has been this season. Last week, he had 39 all-purpose yards and a touchdown; in Week 14, he had just 15 all-purpose yards; and in Week 13, he had 105 yards. But he might be worth the gamble as the Bills finish out their season. While he’s behind Devin Singletary on the depth chart, Cook averages a full yard more per carry than Singletary. It just depends on the game plan that day.

Jerick McKinnon, Kansas City Chiefs (61.1%)

Next up — SEA, DEN, LV

McKinnon has been on fire in recent weeks. He has put up 32.4 and 34.2 fantasy points in each of the last two weeks, scoring two touchdowns in each. He had a slow start (and middle) to the season, but he’s finally picking up the pace and making a huge impact on this Chiefs team. He’s a great option to add off the waiver wire.

Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (67.9%)

Next up — ARI, CAR, ATL

White and Leonard Fournette have been splitting snaps and carries for the Bucs, and White has certainly made his name known. Week 12 saw him pick up almost 20 fantasy points, and he had weeks of 16.9 and 10.7 after that. Though he was limited against the Bengals, his final three games are not against particularly good run defenses, and he should be able to continue putting up good numbers as the season wraps.