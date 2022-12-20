Top WR pickups from the Week 16 waiver wire

The NFL regular season is wrapping up over the next three weeks as fantasy playoffs begin. While it may seem late in the game to be adding new members to fantasy rosters, we’ve compiled a list of some wide receivers who might be available to grab from the waiver wire ahead of Week 16.

Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Brown (50.8%)

Next up — NO, WSH, PIT

Deshaun Watson’s return has marked an uptick in Peoples-Jones’ targets and receptions over the past several weeks. He’s had two games with over 13 fantasy points and one with 19.4 since Watson came back, and we can expect to see more of that as the season finishes up.

Elijah Moore, New York Jets (45.2%)

Next up — JAC, SEA, MIA

Despite questions at the quarterback position for the Jets, Moore has had a solid few weeks with both Mike White and Zach Wilson under center. As the Jets prepare to face some below-average pass defenses in the final weeks of the season, Moore could be a good grab ahead of fantasy playoffs.

Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders (26.3%)

Next up — SF, CLE, DAL

Though Dotson is splitting targets with Curtis Samuel and Terry McLaurin, he’s been a real asset to his fantasy managers in the Commanders’ last two games, scoring a touchdown in both. He had 105 receiving yards in Week 15 and is certainly worth taking a second look at if you’re on the market for a WR3.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kansas City Chiefs (49.4%)

Next up — SEA, DEN, LV

MVS has had a few down weeks this season, and that inconsistency has made fantasy managers understandably hesitant to draft him. He had three receptions and a touchdown last week, so if he’s able to replicate that sort of production, he could be a good option to add, if a bit of a gamble.

Van Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams (24.8%)

Next up — DEN, LAC, SEA

Jefferson is now operating under a Baker Mayfield-led offense, and in his first game with the new QB, added two receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown. It’s a good start to the new era, and Jefferson is a solid and experienced receiver. While it’s probably too early to make any judgments about their chemistry, Cooper Kupp’s IR designation means that Jefferson will continue to see targets as the season wraps up. Ben Skowronek from the Rams could also be a solid WR to add.