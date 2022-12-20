Top TE pickups from the Week 16 waiver wire

As we head into Week 16 of the NFL season, many of you might be holding on for dear life in fantasy football playoffs, and are in desperate need of a boost at certain positions. Fantasy managers need to value the TE spot Here are a few of our favorite picks at tight end who might be available to add from the waiver wire.

Week 16 byes: N/A

Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans (14.8% ESPN)

Next up — HOU, DAL, JAX

The Titans have feeble WR room at the moment, and have involved their tight end pass-catchers more as a result. Okonkwo and Austin Hooper have quietly been among the best co-existing TE tandems in football this year. Okonkwo has produced more fantasy points than Hooper recently, and has been more serviceable in the Titans’ passing attack.

Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints (44.4% ESPN)

Next up — CLE, PHI, CAR

Hill was held to zero catches on zero targets in Week 15, but the 32-year-old still managed to turn in a solid fantasy performance. He completed two-of-two passes for 80 yards and one touchdown, along with seven carries for 30 yards — totaling 10.2 standard fantasy points.

Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints (15.6% ESPN)

Next up — CLE, PHI, CAR

Typically, there aren’t two tight ends on the same team that are both suitable options in the fantasy playoffs. In this case, however, we’re going with it. While Hill is the unicorn of the Saints offense who just happens to be eligible at the TE spot, Juwan Johnson is the No. 1 TE pass-catcher. His 4-of-6 for 67 yards and two-TD line against the Atlanta Falcons last week is hard to ignore.