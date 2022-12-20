Top defenses to pick up from the Week 16 waiver wire

The 2022 NFL season is winding down with Week 15 now in the books. That means most of you fantasy football managers out there are right smack dab in the middle of the fantasy playoffs and are looking for options that can give you an edge.

Below, we’ll go over some D/ST options to consider off the waiver wire as you set your lineup for your postseason matchup in Week 16.

Week 16 byes: None

Jets D/ST (55.8% ESPN)

Next up — vs. JAC, @ SEA, @ MIA

As the Jets’ offense continues to deal with quarterback changes and injuries, the defense continues to hold up. The unit is averaging eight fantasy points per game for fantasy managers and last week was the first week all season where it didn’t record a single sack.

Less than 60% of fantasy leagues have the Jets D/ST on a roster, so you should be able to find it on the wire this week.

Broncos D/ST (62% ESPN)

Next up — @ LAR, @ KC, vs. LAC

While the Broncos have struggled as a whole throughout the year, their defense has been capable of putting together solid fantasy performance. The team came away with three interceptions and three sacks in Sunday’s victory over the Cardinals, earning fantasy managers 12 points for the weeks. There’s a possibility that they could put together a similar performance against a banged up Rams team this week.

The Broncos are rostered in 62% of fantasy leagues, so snatch them up if you get the chance.

Next up — vs. NO, @ WAS, @ PIT

The Browns’ defense has been deadly as of late. Over the past three weeks, the unit has come away with five sacks, four interceptions, and three fumble recoveries, averaging 15.6 fantasy points through that stretch. They’re licking their chops at hosting old division rival Andy Dalton and the Saints this Sunday.

The Browns D/ST are rostered in just under 25% of fantasy leagues across the board and will be readily available.