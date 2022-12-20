Best quarterback streamers for Week 16 fantasy football

If fantasy football managers are still in the championship hunt through Week 16, chances are you are riding with one of the premier names at the quarterback position. But if you’ve been impacted by injuries or are in need of a change in order to give you an advantage, you can still look for a streamer as a sound strategy. As the fantasy season draws to a close, any advantage should be leveraged in order to come out with a win.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 16 lineups.

The Lions have played inspired football amid winning six of their last seven games, but their pass defense can still be exploited by opposing signal-callers. Through Week 16 Detroit ranks 30th in pass defense (265.1 YPG allowed) and gives up the most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks (23.0). Last week they gave up 317 yards and two touchdowns to Zach Wilson in his return. Darnold hasn’t surpassed 16+ fantasy points in his three starts so far, but he has excellent upside against one of the league’s struggling pass defenses.

Wilson had a solid outing in his return under center last week, throwing for over 300 yards and two touchdowns with an interception to give him 19.38 fantasy points. It remains to be seen whether Mike White will be healthy enough to return in Week 16, but it sounds like it will be another week of Wilson in the pocket. As a result, he’ll once again be in play as a fantasy starter versus the Jaguars’ 29th-ranked pass defense (252.6 YPG allowed), who also give up the sixth-most fantasy points to signal-callers (19.0). Wilson needs to tighten up his decision-making and cut down the turnovers, but he has an advantageous matchup to exploit this week.

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Commanders

What else is there to say about the Purdy era in the Bay Area that hasn’t already been said? The last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has a 6:1 TD-to-INT rate through three games and could continue the momentum against the Commanders in Week 16. Granted, Washington presents a much more formidable matchup, but don’t overlook the fact that Purdy had a 21.7 fantasy point performance against a tough Bucs defense just two weeks ago. He should be able to toss a couple of touchdowns versus a Commanders team that is coming off a short week and a frustrating loss in primetime.