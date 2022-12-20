Top kicker pickups from the Week 16 waiver wire

The 2022 NFL season is winding down with Week 15 now in the books. That means most of you fantasy football managers out there are right smack dab in the middle of the fantasy playoffs and are looking for options that can give you an edge.

Below, we’ll go over some kicker options to consider off the waiver wire as you set your lineup for your postseason matchup in Week 16.

Week 11 byes: None

Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks (61% ESPN, 50% Yahoo)

Next up — @ KC, vs. NYJ, vs. LAR

Seattle may have struggled over the past month but their kicker Myers hasn’t. Myers has been money for the Seahawks and fantasy managers alike, averaging 9.4 fantasy points per game that has made him the sixth best fantasy kicker in the league. He hasn’t missed either a field goal or extra point attempt since Week 5 and the Seahawks will have to rely on him to carry them at times against the AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Eve.

He’s rostered in less than 65% of fantasy leagues, so there’s a chance you’ll be able to find him on the waiver wire this week.

Chase McLaughlin, Indianapolis Colts (6% Yahoo, 2% ESPN)

Next up — vs. LAC, @ NYG, vs. HOU

Sure, Indianapolis being on the wrong end of the largest comeback in NFL history may have been embarrassing. But at least their kicker wasn’t the problem! McLaughlin delivered his best day of the season, booting five field goals and three extra points to the tune of 21 fantasy points. As a result, he is now averaging 9.3 fantasy points and is now the eighth ranked fantasy kicker.

McLaughlin is rostered in less than 10% of leagues, so he should definitely be available on your league’s waiver wire this week.

Eddy Pineiro, Carolina Panthers (2% ESPN and Yahoo)

Next up — vs. DET, @ TB, @ NO

Pineiro has quietly been one of the more consistent players for the Panthers towards the tail end of this bizarre season. He has crossed double-digit fantasy points in four of his last five contests, including his three field goal and one extra point performance in Sunday’s loss to the Steelers.

Just 2% of leagues have him on a roster, making him available in virtually every league across the board.