Best running back streamers for Week 16 fantasy football

If fantasy football managers find themselves still in the championship hunt through Week 16, having a strategic lineup is essential given the stakes at hand. Matchups should only get tougher from here on out, which means having a solid starting lineup can help fend off any surprise upsets. The running back position is still essential, but injuries may force fantasy managers to pivot in this week.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best running back streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 16 lineups.

Moss should be first on the radar for respective fantasy managers after Jonathan Taylor suffered a high ankle sprain in last week’s loss to the Vikings. The Colts confirmed that Taylor will miss the remainder of the regular season, setting up Moss to be elevated into the lead role in the backfield. It helps as well given that Indianapolis will be facing the Chargers and their 28th-ranked run defense (145.6 YPG allowed) which also gives up an average of 22.0 fantasy points per game to running backs, which is the fourth-most in the league.

McKinnon has begun to shrug off the label of “fantasy handcuff” over the last few weeks as he’s emerged to become one of the Chiefs’ best offensive threats. The veteran running back has accumulated 66 PPR fantasy points over the last two weeks, spearheaded by finding the end zone four times in the same time span. McKinnon has quickly leaped over rookie Isiah Pacheco as the better dual-threat back, which speaks to his value in PPR leagues. He should continue his roll against the Seahawks this week, who give up the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing tailbacks.

Jeff Wilson Jr. may have a shot at returning this week versus Green Bay, but with a hip injury, it’s unlikely that he will make a significant impact on the field if any at all. That type of injury should force Miami to instead roll with Mostert, who was effective last week with 16.6 PPR fantasy points against a tough Bills defense. This week’s opponent is much less daunting, as the Packers give up the fifth-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Don’t expect the Mostert’s grasp over the backfield to change in Week 16, setting up fantasy managers to take advantage accordingly.