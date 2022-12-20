Best wide receiver streamers for Week 16 fantasy football

Fantasy football managers that still find themselves amid the championship race through Week 16 should be commended, but the job is far from finished. With upsets and surprise performances galore occurring down the stretch of the season, having reliable and consistent receivers in your lineup is essential. Thankfully, there are a number of options to leverage on the schedule this week.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best wide receiver streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 16 lineups.

Moore has seen an increased number of targets come his way as of late, even despite the change at quarterback. The second-year wideout has 17 targets in his last two games, finishing with four catches for 51 yards and 9.4 PPR fantasy points last week versus the Lions. A key takeaway is that his production came alongside the absence of both Denzel Mims and Corey Davis, who were forced to miss time with concussion injuries. Given that the Jets have a short turnaround versus the Jaguars on Thursday, Moore has strong upside against a team that is ranked 29th in pass defense and gives up the eighth-most fantasy points per game to wideouts (23.5).

Chark had a forgettable performance last week after being held to 18 yards with just a single reception, but he faced a tough matchup lining across Sauce Gardner. This week’s matchup is much less daunting with the Panthers, who give up 21.9 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers and are tied for the 13th-ranked pass defense. Before last week’s quiet outing, Chark saw a combined 18 targets over a three-game span and should remain heavily involved now that the Lions suddenly find themselves in a legitimate wild-card chase.

Hollins remains one of the silver linings for Las Vegas this season as a source of consistent production, which bodes well for respective fantasy managers. Even with a low receiving total, Hollins continues to salvage each week’s performance with his knack for finding the end zone, such as last week which gave him 14.0 PPR fantasy points. Even with the return of Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow, expect Hollins to remain involved as the former two slowly acclimate back into the pecking order of the Raiders offense. The matchup this week also bodes well given that the Steelers boast the 24th-ranked pass defense (238.8 YPG allowed) while giving up the fourth-most fantasy points per game to receivers.