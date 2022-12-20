Best tight end streamers for Week 16 fantasy football

For fantasy football managers that are playing in the semifinals in their respective leagues, every starting lineup decision is consequential moving forward. While many of your positions may be set, the starting tight end spot is always up for consideration. Unless you have one of the few surefire names out there, you could be better off looking for streamers to leverage.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best tight end streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 16 lineups.

Conklin finished with a quiet 1.9 PPR fantasy points last week, but he could be in for a get-right game versus a Jaguars defense that ranks in the top 12 in fantasy points allowed to his position. Heading into Week 16, Jacksonville allows the eighth-most fantasy points to tight ends alongside their 29th-ranked pass defense (252.6 YPG allowed). Though the short turnaround week historically doesn’t result in many high-scoring affairs, that could play into Conklin’s favor in case New York opts to feed the tight end as a safety net in Thursday night’s primetime matchup.

The Bucs tight end has an excellent matchup on deck against one of the league’s worst-scoring defenses against his position. Granted, Otton is coming off a subpar 3.0 PPR fantasy performance last week, but amid the fantasy football playoff chase, all it takes is one good performance to swing the momentum in your favor. Arizona is giving up the second-most fantasy points to tight ends (11.7) and Tampa Bay should have plenty to play for as they hold just a one-game lead atop the NFC south. The presence of Cameron Brate always presents an obstacle to Otton’s ceiling, but he’s already proven to have a nice rapport with Tom Brady when Brate was sidelined with an illness earlier this season.

Tonyan also finds himself in a great spot versus the league’s third-worst defense versus tight ends, which allows 9.7 points per game to the position. Even better is the fact that the Dolphins’ defense has struggled mightily amid their three-game losing streak. Miami has allowed 292 passing yards per game in their last three outings, which is the second-most in the league amid that time span. The Dolphins’ defense hasn’t shown any semblance of improvement down the stretch, so Tonyan should have some nice upside for needy fantasy football managers in the playoffs.