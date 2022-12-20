Best D/ST streamers for Week 16 fantasy football

As many fantasy football leagues head into the semifinals this week, there is no room for error for those still in the championship hunt. Every position matters to ensure no upset losses come to fruition in Week 16, which means fantasy managers should be keen to pay attention to their starting D/ST. Rolling with an unfavorable matchup may prove detrimental, so a sound strategy is to stream a better choice if necessary.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best D/ST streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 16 lineups.

Lions D/ST vs. Panthers

Detroit’s offense has been fun to watch amid their 6-1 stretch in the latter half of the season, but don’t discredit their improved defense either. From a full-season look back, they rank 31st in opponent points allowed, but in their last three games, they have surrendered just 18.0 points per game, which is the ninth-fewest in that span. They should be equipped for some takeaway opportunities versus a subpar Panthers offense led by Sam Darnold, which mustered just 16 offensive points last week.

Jaguars D/ST vs. Jets

For fantasy managers in need of a quick defensive option, why not look toward the first matchup on the Week 16 slate? The Jaguars and Jets will meet on Thursday Night Football in what historically ends up to be a low-scoring affair between the two teams, likely due to the short turnaround. Additionally, if Mike White is unable to return on Sunday due to a rib injury, then Jacksonville should get an added boost in facing the turnover-prone Zach Wilson. The 2021 second-overall pick had a brutal interception in last week’s loss to the Lions and was also sacked four times on the afternoon.

Rams D/ST vs. Broncos

The Rams’ defense this season is a far cry from the Super Bowl contender many thought they would be heading into the season, but they re-enter the fray with some potential fantasy upside in Week 16. Whether or not it is Russell Wilson or Brett Cyprien returning on Sunday, Denver’s last-ranked scoring offense always offers a matchup advantage for opposing defenses. Fantasy managers may be able to take advantage of a leaky offensive line here as well, as the Broncos rank last in the league with an average of 3.6 sacks allowed per game.