Best kicker streamers for Week 16 fantasy football

Week 16 of the NFL season also marks the fantasy football semifinals for many respective leagues, and if you find yourself in contention this week then finalizing your starting lineup is as important as ever. Every position matters this week, even the often-overlooked kicker spot. Unless you have a lock-in stud at the position, a sound strategy is to search for a strong streamer alternative.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best kicker options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 16 lineups.

Heading into Week 16 the Jets have allowed the 14th-most fantasy points to kickers, and the fact that both teams will be playing on a short week could work in Patterson’s favor. Fantasy managers will want to keep an eye out on the weather, but so long as there are no extreme conditions it should set up Patterson for a solid scoring outing. Jacksonville has been excellent in moving the ball as of late, averaging the fifth-most yards per game (399.0) in their last three games. This should set up Patterson for a healthy number of scoring opportunities, whether it be field goals or extra points.

The Texans allow the sixth-most fantasy points per game to kickers heading into Week 16, and so long as the weather complies it should result in a healthy scoring volume for Bullock. The Titans kicker, as well as the offense overall, are coming off a sluggish 17-14 loss to the Chargers last week, but they should get a boost versus the Texans’ 26th-ranked scoring defense which gives up 24.6 points per game to their opponents. Tennesse’s offense should be motivated to get their offense back on track in order to stay alive in the playoff hunt.

The Chiefs allow the eighth-fewest fantasy points to kickers heading into Week 16, but they rank 18th in scoring defense, giving up 23.0 points per game. This matchup features the first and seventh-ranked scoring offenses going head-to-head, so a high-scoring affair should be in the cards when these two meet. That means Seattle should be equipped to move the chains and set up Meyers for both field goal and extra point-scoring opportunities in the red zone. The Seahawks also come into this matchup averaging 2.7 field goal attempts per game, which is the ninth-most in the NFL.