Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State: How to watch, game time, live stream for Potato Bowl

The Eastern Michigan Eagles and San Jose Spartans meet up in the Potato Bowl at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Eastern Michigan (8-4, 5-3 MAC) finished its regular season with three consecutive victories but lost the divisional tiebreaker, failing to reach the conference championship game. The Eagles are in a bowl game for the fourth straight year if you take out COVID-shortened 2020 season where they finished 2-4.

San Jose State (7-4, 5-3 Mountain West) lost two of its final three games and is in a bowl for the second time in the past three seasons. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors transfer Chevan Cordeiro finished with 20 touchdowns and four interceptions as the Spartans look to pick up their first bowl win since 2015.

2022 Potato Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State

Date: December 20

Start time: 3:30 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.