Toledo vs. Liberty: How to watch, game time, live stream for Boca Raton Bowl

The Toledo Rockets and Liberty Flames meet up in the Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Toledo (8-5, 5-3 MAC) is coming off a conference championship victory over the Ohio Bobcats, allowing just 262 yards of total offense. The Rockets are in a bowl for the second consecutive season, but they’ve lost four straight bowl games with their last victory coming in 2015.

Liberty (8-4) lost the final three games of its regular season as rumors swirled surrounding head coach Hugh Freeze, and he left for the Auburn Tigers when the season ended. The Flames lost to the New Mexico State Aggies 49-14 in their regular season finale, so it will be interesting to see the level of effort in this matchup. Jamey Chadwell is the new permanent head coach with Josh Aldridge taking over on an interim basis.

The last Toledo bowl victory came in this bowl game when the Rockets beat the Temple Owls 32-17 in 2015.

2022 Boca Raton Bowl: Toledo vs. Liberty

Date: Tuesday, December 20

Start time: 7:30 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.