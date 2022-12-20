Picks, predictions for Georgetown vs. No. 2 UConn on Tuesday, December 20

The No. 2 UConn Huskies look to stay undefeated as they take on the Georgetown Hoyas at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Georgetown vs. UConn odds

Spread: UConn -21

Over/Under: 148.5

Moneyline: N/A

The UConn Huskies have started the season at 12-0 with wins over Alabama, Florida, and Oklahoma State. Winning is actually an understatement — no team has ended a game within single digits of the Huskies. Adama Sanogo and Jordan Hawkins lead the team in points per game, while Donovan Clingan has made a rebounding impact.

Georgetown is 5-7 and recently fell to Xavier. One of the Hoyas’ biggest strengths this season is in second-chance points, but they likely won’t be able to compete with Sanogo and Clingan for rebounds at the rim. Led by Primo Spears with 17.6 points per game, the Hoyas are going to struggle against this seemingly unbeatable UConn team.

The Pick: UConn -21 (-110)

The Huskies are 11-0-1 against the spread this season, leading the NCAA. The Hoyas won’t prove much of a challenge for a Huskies team that has bulldozed much better squads in its path. Georgetown won’t come close.