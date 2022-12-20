Picks, predictions for No. 14 Duke vs. Wake Forest on Tuesday, December 20

The No. 14 Duke Blue Devils and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons face off on Tuesday, Dec. 20 in as ACC play begins. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. in Winston-Salem.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Duke vs. Wake Forest odds

Spread: Duke -7

Over/Under: 141.5

Moneyline: Duke -325, Wake Forest +270

The 10-2 Blue Devils have lost to Kansas and Purdue this year, but since the loss to the Boilermakers, Duke has gone 4-0 with wins over Ohio State and Iowa. While Duke is led by freshman big man Kyle Filipowski, their roster has some real depth to it. Junior guard Jeremy Roach has provided some experience and leadership as the second-highest scorer behind Filipowski. They’re shooting 43.9% from the field and have the best offensive rebounding percentage in the nation.

Wake Forest has been struggling over the past month. From blowouts to blown leads, the Demon Deacons have dropped three of their last four — and the only reason it’s not four of their last four was thanks to a buzzer beater to beat Appalachian State. They suffer from inconsistency from expected stars, but Tyree Appleby has been a bright spot this season, averaging 18 points per game. He has been limited with an ankle injury in recent weeks.

The Pick: Duke -7 (-110)

This Wake team has struggled to find something that works against the better teams they’ve faced in recent weeks. Duke will be the best opponent they’ve faced thus far this season, and the Deacs won’t have much momentum coming off a brutal blowout loss to Rutgers last game. Duke’s depth and rebounding should put them far over the edge on this one.