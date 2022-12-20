Picks, predictions for Jackson State vs. No. 9 Alabama on Tuesday, December 20

The No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide will host the Jackson State Tigers in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday, Dec. 20 before SEC play begins. Tip-off is set for 7:00 pm. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Jackson State vs. Alabama odds

Spread: Alabama -30.5

Over/Under: 155.5

Moneyline: N/A

The Jackson State Tigers are a painful 1-10, their only win a one-point victory over SMU. They enter this matchup after losing to Texas Tech by 50, though they’ve been able to keep it closer with other ranked teams this season. The Tigers are led by Ken Evans, Jr., who has the top spot in steals and assists and the second-most points per game.

The Tide approach conference play at 9-2 after a recent loss to Gonzaga. Building off of last year’s surprising success, Alabama has three wins over ranked teams. Their adjusted offensive efficiency ranking on KenPom puts them at 17th in the nation, and are averaging a whopping 47.7 rebounds per game.

The Pick: Alabama -30.5 (-110)

The Jackson State blowout loss to Texas Tech is feeding into this pick. While they’ve been able to stay within the spread in other matchups, they’re entering Tuscaloosa after the worst loss of the season. This should be an easy one for Alabama, and I think that the Tide ends up covering this massive spread.