Picks, predictions for Elon vs. No. 18 Indiana on Tuesday, December 20

Christmas week in college basketball continues tonight as the No. 18 Indiana Hoosiers play host to the Elon Phoenix at 7 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, IN, and will air on the Big Ten Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Elon vs. Indiana odds

Spread: Indiana -30

Over/Under: 141

Moneyline: OTB

Elon (2-10) has yet to beat a Division I opponent this season and is one of the bottom teams in KenPom at 343. The Phoenix’s two-game tour through the state of Indiana this week began with a 71-66 loss to Valparaiso on Sunday, a game where they squandered an early first-half lead and could not recover. Max Mackinnon led the way with 18 points and six rebounds.

Indiana (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten) has dropped two straight contests and last fell in an 84-62 road beatdown at Kansas on Saturday. The Jayhawks jumped out to a 23-10 lead in the first 10 minutes of action and never let up as the Hoosiers played from behind for the entirety of the matchup. Trayce Jackson-Davis led with 13 points, nine blocks, and six rebounds in the loss.

The Pick: Indiana -30

This is a much needed tune-up game for the Hoosiers and even if the backups play most of the second half, they should have zero issues burying Elon. Take IU to cover this massive 30-point spread at home.