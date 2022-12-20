Picks, predictions for No. 6 Virginia vs. No. 22 Miami on Tuesday, December 20

Christmas week rolls on in college basketball and we’ll be treated to a Top 25 ACC showdown tonight as the No. 6 Virginia Cavaliers hit the road to meet the No. 22 Miami Hurricanes at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL, and will air on the ACC Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Virginia vs. Miami odds

Spread: Virginia -4

Over/Under: 131.5

Moneyline: Virginia -165, Miami +140

Virginia (8-1, 1-0 ACC) suffered its first setback of the season on Saturday, falling to Houston in a 69-61 loss at home. The Cavaliers lost this game coming out of the locker room as they scored just nine points in the first 10 minutes of the second half. That allowed for the Cougars to get enough cushion to win. Kadin Shedrick led UVA with 16 points in the loss.

Miami (11-1, 2-0 ACC) is cruising on a seven-game winning streak heading into tonight’s showdown and last crushed St. Francis (PA) in a 91-76 victory on Saturday. The Hurricanes erased an early 20-14 deficit early, surging ahead in the second half to pick up the ‘W’. The ‘U’ was excellent in the paint on the defensive end, coming away with 10 blocks in the contest. Isaiah Wong led with 22 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds in the win.

The Pick: Miami +4

I expect a tight and competitive matchup here as both teams are trying to establish momentum early in conference play. Miami will have its work cut out for it in trying to disrupt Virginia’s slow, but efficient offense but will have the advantage of being at home tonight. With several of the Cavaliers’ games being close this year, I expect the Hurricanes to cover in this one.