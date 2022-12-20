Picks, predictions for Montana State vs. No. 5 Arizona on Tuesday, December 20

Christmas week in college basketball rolls on tonight and the No. 5 Arizona Wildcats will be in action tonight when hosting the Montana State Bobcats at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the McKale Center in Tuscon, AZ, and will air on the Pac-12 Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Montana State vs. Arizona odds

Spread: Arizona -21

Over/Under: 157

Moneyline: OTB

Montana State (7-5) is on a four-game winning streak heading into tonight’s matchup and will be playing its final non-conference matchup before starting Big Sky play next week. The Bobcats picked up a 144-59 tuneup victory against DII Northwest Indian on Saturday, a game where Great Osobor led with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Arizona (10-1, 1-1 Pac-12) picked up a huge home win this past Saturday, toppling Tennessee in a 75-70 victory. This was a tight, one-point game deep into the contest until a clutch ‘And 1’ layup by Pelle Larsson gave the Wildcats a 69-65 advantage with 2:30 left. UA was able to maintain that advantage the rest of the way, surviving the Top 10 showdown. Azuolas Tubelis once again stepped up with 19 points and nine rebounds in the win.

The Pick: Arizona -21

Montana State has yet to face an opponent ranked in the 100’s in KenPom and will be in for a rude awakening when taking on the ninth-raked Wildcats. Arizona has done a good job at burying the weaker opponents on its schedule and a 21-point spread against the Bobcats should be light work. Take UA to cover.