Picks, predictions for Montana vs. No. 11 Gonzaga on Tuesday, December 20

Christmas week in college basketball continues on tonight and the No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs will be in action tonight when hosting the Montana Grizzlies at 9 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, WA, and will air locally on Root Sports Plus.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Montana vs. Gonzaga odds

Spread: Gonzaga -23.5

Over/Under: 148.5

Moneyline: Gonzaga -6000, Montana +1500

Montana (6-5) is riding a three-game winning streak heading into tonight’s showdown and will be playing its final non-conference game before Big Sky play next week. The Grizzlies last went down Houston and edged Prairie View A&M in an 81-76 victory on Saturday, a game where they briefly trailed midway through the second half. Josh Bannan led with 22 points and five rebounds in the win.

Gonzaga (9-3) has won four straight and picked up a major victory on Saturday when going down to Birmingham, AL, and handing Alabama a 100-90 loss. This was a frantic, high-scoring affair throughout the afternoon and the Bulldogs were able to establish a little bit of wiggle room when holding the Crimson Tide to just 18 points in the backend of the first half. Drew Timme once again came up huge with 29 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

The Pick: Over 148.5

Gonzaga boasts the second-best offense in adjusted efficiency and that should be enough to carry a mediocre Montana offense to the over tonight. Hammer it in Spokane this evening.