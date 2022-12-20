Picks, predictions for Pitt vs. Syracuse on Tuesday, December 20

The Pitt Panthers will look to get a leg up in the ACC conference standings when they travel to the JMA Wireless Dome to take on the Syracuse Orange. Both teams have matching 8-4 overall records and are 1-0 in the conference.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Pitt vs. Syracuse odds

Spread: Syracuse -4

Over/Under: 137.5

Moneyline: Syracuse -175, Pitt +150

The Syracuse Orange will be aiming for a sixth straight win and some consideration in the Top 25 if they can get past the Panthers on Tuesday night.

Syracuse (8-4, 1-0) finished up its non-conference schedule with a 78-63 win over Cornell. The Orange used a well-balanced attack in the win. Jesse Edwards was a physical presence with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Joe Girard led all scorers with 19.

Pitt (8-4, 1-0) also worked through some stumbles in the early weeks of the season and have turned things around to win seven of the past eight games. The Panthers were without John Hugley (personal reasons) for their most recent win over North Florida. It’s uncertain if he’ll be in the lineup.

The Pick: Syracuse -4

The Orange are improving on defense with every game and are starting to find the formula for success on their home court. Pitt appears likely to be without Hugley for another game and if he can’t play it’s hard to see the Panthers keeping up on the road.