Picks, predictions for Florida vs. Oklahoma on Tuesday, December 20

The Oklahoma Sooners and Florida Gators will take part in a late non-conference matchup as part of the Jumpman Classic at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Florida vs. Oklahoma odds

Spread: Florida -3

Over/Under: 135

Moneyline: Florida -155, Oklahoma +135

Florida (7-4) has won three of four, feasting on weaker non-conference opponents. The Gators beat Florida A&M by 40, Stetson by 38 and most recently Ohio by 34 points. In between those games Florida had a major setback with a 75-54 home loss to UConn.

The Gators got 20 points off the bench from Kowacie Reeves in the win over Ohio. Alex Fudge chipped in 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Oklahoma (8-3) has won five of seven against relative name non-conference opposition. That includes wins over Mississippi (59-55) and Seton Hall (77-64). The Sooners most recent win came against Central Arkansas (87-66) on Saturday. Carmen Hunter had 18 points and seven rebounds in the win.

The Pick: Oklahoma +3

Oklahoma has been shooting the lights out this season. The Sooners are hitting nearly 40 percent on 3-points and over 50% on field goals. They have played much tougher competition and are battle tested in close games. Florida is shooting over 46 percent from the floor, but they have a tendency to struggle on the glass and getting back on defense.