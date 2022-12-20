Picks, predictions for UC San Diego vs. San Diego State on Tuesday, December 20

It’ll be a Southern California backyard brawl late Tuesday night when UC-San Diego heads down the road to Viejas Arena to take on the San Diego State Aztecs. Tip-off is set for 10:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

UCSD vs. SDSU odds

Spread: San Diego State -22.5

Over/Under: 134.5

Moneyline: N/A

San Diego State (8-3) will be wrapping up a challenging non-conference slate that included an 88-77 win over Ohio State and a 74-62 road win over Stanford. Two of the Aztecs losses were close defeats to top 10 teams Arkansas and Arizona. San Diego State is coming off of a 88-54 thrashing of Kennesaw State on Monday, December 12.

UC-San Diego (5-6) is 2-2 in the month of December with wins over Bethesda and Occidental. The Tritons will need a huge upset over its city rival to head into the Big West conference season with a .500 record.

The Pick: San Diego State -22.5

The Aztecs have mopped the floor with the weaker opposition on their non-conference schedule. The threat of a back-door cover is always possible with a spread this high, but San Diego State is the better team in all areas and should earn a comfortable blowout win here.