Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, December 20

The NBA has five games on its slate for Tuesday night. The action tips off at 5 p.m. ET with the Jazz vs. Pistons, wrapping up with the final game of the night as the Grizzlies visit the Nuggets at Pepsi Center. Ahead of tonight’s action, we’re going over some of our favorite player props with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lauri Markkanen over 21.5 points vs. Pistons (-110)

Markkanen has been having a banner season in his first year with the Jazz, averaging a career-high 22.3 points per game through his first 30 appearances. He’s consistently putting up over 20 points in most games, and he’s averaged 22.8 ppg in December alone. He just put up 24 against his old team as the Jazz dropped a 122-99 result to the Cavaliers on Monday, and will be going up against a struggling Detroit team who’s allowed an average of 117.9 points per game from opponents this season, good for the second-worst mark in the league.

DeMar DeRozan over 25.5 points vs. Heat (-140)

Despite the Bulls losing seven of their last nine, DeRozan has been able to put in some solid numbers especially with Zach LaVine struggling offensively. DeRozan put up 29 points against the Timberwolves on Sunday, and has seen over 30 twice in December alone. Chicago may drop the result to Miami, but DeRozan scoring over 25 points is like clockwork as he’s hit that mark in five of his last six games.

Tyler Herro over 4.5 assists vs. Bulls (+100)

Herro has averaged 4.3 assists throughout December, most recently totaling seven in their win over the Spurs last weekend in Mexico City. He doesn’t consistently turn in more than four, but he’s done it in eight of his last 12 games as he’s found some solid form in all facets of his offensive game. Plus, he’ll be going up against the Bulls, who have allowed an average of 26.9 assists per game overall from their opponents this season which is the second-worst average in the league just above the Spurs. The chances of Herro being able to notch at least five assists against a struggling Chicago side combined with plus-odds makes this prop too tempting to pass up.