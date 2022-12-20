NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, December 20

The NBA has just five games tonight, but we’ll still have plenty of options across all 10 teams to fill out your DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz, $5,000

Kessler has been seeing plenty of minutes lately as Will Hardy has been throwing him in the rotation more often, and it’s been paying off for the rookie center. Kessler has put up double-digit points from the floor in four of his last five games, amassing at least 25.5 DraftKings fantasy points in those four outings. He’s seen three starts in December, and if Kelly Olynyk (ankle) is still out tonight, expect Kessler to get the start under the rim again as they go up against a struggling Detroit Pistons team who have allowed an average of 54.2 points in the paint per game to opponents this season.

Landry Shamet, Phoenix Suns, $4,400

With Devin Booker out or limited with a groin injury, Shamet steps into a bigger role to help pick up the slack as we saw him do against the Lakers on Monday night. He didn’t have a Booker-style performance by any means, but he saw 29 minutes on the floor and scored 13 points, adding three rebounds and two assists for a total of 25.25 DraftKings fantasy points. It’s his highest total since December 13 when he scored 28 DKFP, and he should see enough time on the floor to put in another decent performance against the Wizards if Booker is ruled out.

Marvin Bagley III, Detroit Pistons, $4,100

Bagley has found a string of solid performances as he’s scored double digits from the floor in four of his last five outings. His most recent game saw 19 DraftKings fantasy points as he put up 12 points and four rebounds, but he’s reached as high as 33.25 DKFP in his last five. The Pistons find themselves at the bottom of the Eastern conference as they continue to struggle, but that doesn’t mean Bagley can’t turn in some solid numbers each game which makes him a decent value choice especially with his low price tag.