Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Heat on Tuesday

The Chicago Bulls (11-18) will take on the Miami Heat (16-15) at FTX Arena on Tuesday night, with tip set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Bulls are riding a four-game losing streak after a big 150-126 loss to the Timberwolves on Sunday, while the Heat won their fourth straight with a 111-101 victory over the Spurs Saturday.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Heat as 4.5-point favorites, priced at -190 on the moneyline while the Bulls come in at +160. The point total is set at 223 for tonight’s Eastern conference matchup.

Bulls vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls +4.5

Chicago has been playing some underwhelming ball this season, especially over their last few games which include back-to-back losses to the Knicks at home. Zach LaVine has been a shell of the player he used to be after going through plenty of trouble with his knee, and he just hasn’t been able to get back to his All-Star caliber play. LaVine has averaged just 21.8 points per game so far this season, which sits as his lowest average since his first season with the Bulls in 2017, when he played less than half the season and averaged 16.7 points.

The Bulls have gone just 2-7 ATS through their last nine outings, which just happens to be their SU record through that stretch as well. However, that doesn’t automatically count them out to cover as the Heat are 3-11-1 ATS at home so far this season. They haven’t been able to cover at home since November 23, going 0-4 ATS at home since then.

Miami may get the win straight up, but take the Bulls to cover at FTX Arena where the Heat have had struggled against the spread.

Over/Under: Over 223

Despite their atrocious record as of late, the Bulls has actually been able to hit over the total in four of their last five games. They just put up 144 points in their last win against the Mavericks on December 10, and have scored triple digits in all but two of their games this season. They’ve put up an average of 113.2 points per game while Miami’s offense is near the bottom of the league at 108.1 ppg so far this season. Even further, the Heat have gone 10-5 to the over at home this season, and 8-1 in their last nine outings at home. On this number, the over is the better play.