Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Knicks on Tuesday

The defending champions Golden State Warriors (15-16) will pay a visit to Madison Square Garden to take on the red-hot New York Knicks (17-13) on Tuesday night. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m. ET as the Warriors look to get back to .500 with a win, while the Knicks will try to extend their winning streak to eight after knocking off the Pacers 109-106 Sunday.

The Knicks are 5-point favorites ahead of tonight’s contest at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -200 on the moneyline. The Dubs come in at +170 with the point total set at 221.

Warriors vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks -5

The Warriors’ situation went from bad to worse as Stephen Curry suffered a shoulder injury in a loss to the Pacers December 14. The superstar will be sidelined for roughly a month, if not longer, as Steve Kerr’s side will have to navigate their upcoming schedule without their leading scorer. The whole team suffers when Curry isn’t on the floor, and Klay Thompson specifically has seen a dip in the two games he’s played since Curry’s injury, scoring just 12 and 17 against the 76ers and Raptors, respectively.

New York, however, is playing some inspired basketball as the Knicks won their last seven games dating back to December 4 against Cleveland. Not only have they come out on top in all seven of those games but they’ve gone 7-0 ATS in that stretch, with winning margins in the double digits in all but one of those games.

Take the Knicks to continue their trend by winning and covering Tuesday night.

Over/Under: Under 221

With the Knicks’ solid defense, which has allowed just 98.3 points per game to their opponents through their seven-game winning streak, I’d expect the total to stay under especially when looking at the lack of Golden State’s firepower without Curry on the floor. The Dubs have gone over the total in their last four straight games, but the Knicks are in red-hot form. New York’s defense has been able to keep games under the total in eight of the last nine outings, and I don’t see why tonight would be any different.