Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Nuggets on Tuesday

The Memphis Grizzlies (19-10) will take on the Denver Nuggets (18-11) at Pepsi Center on Tuesday night, with tip set for 10 p.m. ET. The Grizzlies, sitting at the top of the West, just had their seven-game winning streak snapped with a 115-109 loss to the Thunder on Saturday. The Nuggets, one game behind Memphis, will look to gain some ground after a 119-115 win over the Hornets on Sunday.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Grizzlies at 1.5-point favorites, priced at -120 on the moneyline. The Nuggets come in at +100 while the point total is set at 235.5.

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies -1.5

The two best teams in the West will go at it as the Nuggets look to close the gap at the top of the standings. However, it’s a tall order as they’ll have to get past Ja Morant and Grizzlies which won’t be an easy feat. Morant only put up six points in Memphis’ loss to the Thunder after being ejected just before halftime, but he’s averaged 26.7 points per game this season and should bounce back tonight.

The Nuggets have been in good form recently, most notably snapping a three-game losing skid by going 4-1 SU in their last five outings. Denver is 1-7 ATS through the last eight games, though, and 6-6 ATS at home this season. Despite winning a good chunk of their last stretch, the Nuggets’ defense has been subpar this season, allowing an average of 114.8 points per game which jumps to 123.0 ppg allowed through their last three. They can’t afford to give up a ton of points to a team like the Grizzlies, who has scored a league-best 126.3 ppg through their last three.

I think the Grizzlies will bounce back and get the win, especially since Morant will want to come out hot after being thrown out of the last game at the end of the first half. Take the Grizzlies to win and cover.

Over/Under: Under 235.5

The Grizzlies are 2-4 to the over in their last six outings, while the Nuggets have failed to go over the total in their last two straight. Memphis has allowed an average of just 104 points per game from opponents through their last eight contests, which included that seven-game winning streak. Denver hasn’t been playing particularly good defense recently, and although Nikola Jokic has scored over 30 points in four of his last five games, the Grizzlies will look to continue their run of solid defense and keep Denver’s score to a minimum. Take the under in this one tonight.