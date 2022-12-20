Week 16 QB fantasy football rankings

Welcome to Week 16! We just got some bad news with Jalen Hurts’ sprained shoulder right in the fantasy playoffs. It would be a big blow to so many teams that are where they are due to Hurts and there really aren’t that many quarterbacks on the waiver wire that you can have much confidence in. Let’s rank the QBs and see if we can find someone worth plugging in this week.

Injury news to monitor

Jalen Hurts is dealing with a sprained shoulder and might be sat for a couple games. Nothing is set in stone, but all signs are pointing toward Gardner Minshew getting the start this week against the Cowboys.

Lamar Jackson has missed the last two games with a knee injury, but there is hope that he’ll be able to return this week against the Falcons.

Mike White doesn’t look likely to be cleared to play on Thursday against the Jaguars, so there is a good chance we get Zach Wilson again.

Ryan Tannehill played through another ankle injury last week. He’ll likely be able to play against the Texans, but will probably miss some practice time this week.

Kenny Pickett could return from concussion protocol this week and start against the Raiders. If he can’t, Mitch Trubisky would get the start again.

Russell Wilson has cleared concussion protocol and will play against the Rams this week.

Colt McCoy suffered a concussion in Week 15 and will need to clear protocol to play against the Buccaneers. If he can’t, Trace McSorely would be in line to get the start.

Week 16 fantasy football QB rankings