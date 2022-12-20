Week 16 running back PPR fantasy football rankings

Welcome to Week 16 and for the chosen few, a fantasy football playoff game or two. Below you’ll find our running back rankings.

Injury news to monitor

The Colts will be without Jonathan Taylor this week and probably for the rest of the season. We could see all of Jordan Wilkins, Zack Moss, and Deon Jackson see work against the Chargers on MNF this week.

Jeff Wilson Jr. missed last week’s game due to a hip injury. He appeared close to returning, so he should have a better chance to play this week against the Packers. Raheem Mostert played well in his absence.

Khalil Herbert has been designated to return from I.R. He could play this week if things go well. If he does end up playing, it would hurt David Montgomery’s fantasy upside.

Damien Harris was able to practice in a limited fashion all last week, but couldn’t go. We’ll see if he can return against the Bengals this week.

Zonovan Knight hurt his ankle in Week 15, but has a chance to play on Thursday night. Michael Carter would be the next back up.

Week 16 fantasy football RB PPR rankings