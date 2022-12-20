Week 16 WR PPR fantasy football rankings

The fantasy football playoffs are in full swing and if you are reading this, hopefully you’ve made it and are looking to take home some hardware. Below we’ve got the PPR wide receiver rankings all in a neat row.

Injury news to monitor

Courtland Sutton remained out last week with a hamstring injury and his return didn’t appear to be imminent. We’ll see if he can practice this week.

Treylon Burks has missed the last two weeks due to a concussion. He hasn’t been getting in practices, so his chance of playing this week is still up in the air.

Brandin Cooks was able to practice last week, but ultimately didn’t play. He has a chance to return this week, while Nico Collins wasn’t able to practice last week and appears further away from a return.

Mecole Hardman should have a chance to return this week after being designated to return and practicing last week.

Corey Davis will return this week for Thursday Night Football after clearing concussion protocol.

Deebo Samuel should remain out this week, as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Tyler Lockett had surgery on his finger and is likely out this week, but hopes to return this season.

Week 16 fantasy football WR PPR rankings