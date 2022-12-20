Week 16 D/ST fantasy football rankings

Week 16 of the NFL season is here! And that means we are in the fantasy playoffs. D/STs are the hardest position to predict each week, which is always a little scary come playoff time. We’ll do our best to point you in the right direction.

Streaming options for Week 16

The Texans have held their own in tough matchups the last two weeks, but there is a reason they have just one win this year. The Titans need a win to keep themselves in the playoff race and they’ll be at home. They are a must start this week.

The Lions have been playing good football all around of late and that includes defensively, especially against the run. These two teams both are still in the playoff hunt, but the Lions have looked like the better team and are playing well on both sides of the ball now.

Week 16 fantasy football POS rankings