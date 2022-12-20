Week 16 tight end PPR fantasy football rankings

Week 16 is here and it’s time to get those lineups just right for the fantasy football playoffs. Below you’ll find the tight end rankings for this all important week of fake football.

Injury news to monitor

Dallas Goedert appeared close to returning last week, but was unable. He should have a better chance to play this week against the Cowboys.

Hayden Hurst hasn’t been put on I.R. with his calf injury, so should have a chance to return, but he hasn’t been practicing either. We’ll see if he can return to practice this week ahead of their game against the Patriots.

Streaming options for Week 16

Chigoziem Okonkwo, Titans vs. Houston Texans

Okonkwo continues to be a big part of the Titans offense, but that doesn’t always mean a lot of fantasy points for pass catchers. But, he’s shown enough to have a viable fantasy floor and has a good matchup with the Texans.

Fant has caught two touchdowns in the last three games and this week the Seahawks will be down one of their Top 2 wide receivers, as Tyler Lockett is dealing with a broken finger. The Chiefs should keep the Seahawks throwing the ball late in this game as well.

Week 16 fantasy football PPR TE rankings