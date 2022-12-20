Week 16 Kicker fantasy football rankings

Welcome to Week 16 of the NFL and fantasy football seasons. We are in the thick of the fake playoffs and we’ve got out kicker rankings to help you through the tough times.

Streaming options for Week 16

There are quite a few very cold and possibly windy games this weekend, so avoiding the worst of them is probably a good course of action in the fantasy playoffs.

Graham Gano, Giants at Minnesota Vikings

Gano has topped nine fantasy points in three of his last four games and has only missed hitting 6 fantasy points in three games this season. Now add in the fact that this game is played in a dome and I’m on board.

Michael Badgley, Lions at Carolina Panthers

This game is outdoors, but the weather, at this point, looks cold, but not too cold and windy. It will be worth checking out the wind speeds before locking Badgley in. But Badgley has been putting up strong numbers as the Lions have surged of late. Over his last nine games he’s only dropped below seven fantasy points once and over the last three games he’s averaging 13.

Week 16 fantasy football POS rankings