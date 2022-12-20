Eastern Michigan vs San Jose State picks and best bets for Potato Bowl

One of the most iconic bowl game traditions will happen Tuesday afternoon in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl when Eastern Michigan (8-4, 5-3 MAC) will take on San Jose State (7-4, 5-3 MWC). But which coach will have a 10-gallon jug of french fries dumped on them Tuesday?

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday from Albertsons Field in Boise, Idaho.

The Eagles come into this one having won three straight and have scored over 30 points in each of those contests. Taylor Powell, the team’s quarterback, has been solid recently. He’s only played in eight games this season, but has posted 10 touchdowns to just two picks over his last five games played.

San Jose State has lost two of its last three games, but they got back on track with a regular season finale win over Hawaii. Chevan Cordeiro has been the leader of the offense, throwing for close to 3,000 yards and 20 scores while throwing just four picks. He’s also added eight more touchdowns on the ground.

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: San Jose State -4

Total: 54.5

Moneyline: SJSU -180, EMU +150

Opening line: Marshall -10.5

Opening total: 40

Key players that have opted-out, injuries for Potato Bowl

Eastern Michigan

N/A

San Jose State

WR Charles Ross (out, undisclosed)

TE Dominick Mazotti (questionable, undisclosed)

Weather

The high of the day is 33 and the low is 31, so it’s going to be right around freezing all afternoon in this one. Don’t expect much sunlight either, will be cloudy with some potential snow showers during the game.

The Pick EMU +4.

Eastern Michigan might have a better record, but they play in a much weaker conference. Still, Powell has been on a roll in his last few games. Not saying the Eagles will win this one, but they should keep it pretty close.