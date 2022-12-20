Toledo vs. Liberty picks and best bets for Boca Raton Bowl

Two teams from up north will head down to the tropical paradise of Florida when the Liberty Flames (8-4) take on the Toledo Rockets (8-5, 5-3 MAC) on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. EST from FAU Stadium.

The Flames will be searching for a win in their only game under interim head coach Josh Aldridge. He takes over for the bowl game after Hugh Freeze stepped down to take the Auburn head coaching gig. Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell has already been named Liberty’s next head coach. Their strength is their run game, with Dae Dae Hunter leading the way. He’s got close to 1000 yards on the season and has nine total scores.

Toledo, the 2022 MAC champions, have been pretty up and down recently. They lost two straight to end the regular season but pulled an upset over Ohio to capture the MAC crown. Their offense, which is scoring just over 32 points per game, is led by DeQuan Finn. He’s the teams leading passer, with over 2100 yards and 22 scores with 12 picks, and the leading rusher, with 608 yards and another eight scores on the ground.

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Toledo -3.5

Total: 51.5

Moneyline: Toledo -165, Liberty +140

Opening line: Toledo -1

Opening total: 54

Key players that have opted-out, injuries for Boca Raton Bowl

Toledo

OL Lavel Dumont (transfer)

QB Tucker Gleason (injured)

Liberty

OG Jacob Bodden (transfer portal)

DE Marquise Brunson (transfer portal)

DT Dre Butler (transfer portal)

RB Dae Dae Hunter (injured)

WR Jaivian Lofton (transfer portal)

DE Stephen Sings V (transfer portal)

LB Ahmad Walker (transfer portal)

Weather

The high temp is 69 degrees, but they won’t get to enjoy stereotypical Florida weather. There’s an 88% chance of heavy rain throughout the night and some thunderstorms are expected as well.

The Pick: Toledo -3.5

Toledo is riding high after capturing the league title. DeQuan Finn is a stud and Liberty is reeling after getting annihilated by New Mexico State and then losing its head coach days later.

We’re rocking with the Rockets.