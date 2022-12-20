How to watch WWE NXT via live stream and what to watch on December 20

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new live episode coming from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

The developmental brand is chugging forward through the holiday season and we’re in for another busy episode tonight. Part of tonight’s show will be jumping into the fallout from a major changing of the guard last week.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, December 20

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT

Just three days after winning the Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline to become the No. 1 contender, Roxanne Perez defeated Mandy Rose in the main event of last week’s show to become the new NXT Women’s Champion. This officially ended the champ’s year-long reign on top and with this move coinciding with her release from the company, the Mandy Rose era of NXT is officially over. Standing tall as the new champ, we’ll definitely hear from Perez on tonight’s show.

While their leader may be gone from the company, remaining Toxic Attraction members Gigi Dolin/Jacy Jayne will have an opportunity to become three-time NXT Women’s Tag Team champions when taking on Kayden Carter/Katana Chance and Ivy Nile/Tatum Paxley in a triple-threat title match. These three teams have been brawling with each other over the past few weeks, so we’ll see who walks out with the belts.

Speaking of tag titles, the New Day will defend the NXT Tag Team Championship for the first time when taking on Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen. Last week, the new champs offered Pretty Deadly a rematch on the condition that they recite the Pledge of Allegiance. After the former champs refused, Briggs/Jensen gladly took the opportunity and earned themselves the title match. We’ll see how this one shakes out and if Pretty Deadly gets involved.

Also on the show, former friend Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark will settle their beef when going one-on-one in the ring. We’ll also get Carmelo Hayes taking on Axiom just 10 days after both guys came up short in the Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline.