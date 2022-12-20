Jamal Murray, Devin Booker, Jimmy Butler headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, December 20

We’ve got five games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, anchored by TNT’s doubleheader. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: December 20

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Jimmy Butler (illness) - OUT

Kyle Lowry (knee) - OUT

Update - Butler is now out with the illness, which will swing this line a bit in Chicago’s favor. Herro and Bam Adebayo will be big factors in fantasy/DFS formats.

Update - Butler is now questionable with an illness. There’s been a bug going around the NBA for a while. For now, the star forward still has a chance to play.

Update - Lowry is out, and Caleb Martin has also been ruled out. Butler, Herro and Max Strus should be elevated in DFS formats.

If Lowry doesn’t play, Tyler Herro and Butler likely see more run as creators. Gabe Vincent has already been ruled out, so Herro and Bulter are next in line as natural ball handlers.

Andrew Wiggins (groin) - OUT

Klay Thompson (knee) - available

Jonathan Kuminga (knee) - available

Donte DiVincenzo (illness) - OUT

JaMychal Green (protocols) - OUT

Update - Kuminga is in for the Warriors. Moody is getting the start with DiVincenzo out.

Update - Thompson is in, while DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green have been ruled out.

Update - DiVincenzo was a late add to the injury report with an illness and likely won’t play. That means more minutes for Kuminga, Moses Moody and maybe even Anthony Lamb.

Kuminga should get good minutes with Wiggins still out, but Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo remain the best DFS filler plays in this rotation.

Kristaps Porzingis (illness) - OUT

Update - Porzingis is out for Tuesday’s game.

If Porzingis is ruled out, look for Daniel Gafford and Taj Gibson to get most of the minutes in the frontcourt for the Wizards.

Devin Booker (groin) - OUT

Deandre Ayton (ankle) - available

Cam Payne (foot) - OUT

Update - Booker is once again out, while Payne has been ruled out as well with a foot injury. Ayton is not on the report. Landry Shamet, Mikal Bridges and Chris Paul gain some value in DFS lineups with these injury updates.

Booker sat Monday’s game, while Ayton returned after missing some games with an ankle issue. We’ll see how the Suns handle both players as the day goes on.

Nikola Jokic (knee) - available

Jamal Murray (injury management) - OUT

Michael Porter Jr. (heel) - OUT

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (leg) - available

Update - Murray has been ruled out, which elevates Hyland in DFS formats as a filler play.

Update - MPJ has been ruled, while KCP has been listed as available.

Jokic will likely be in, while Porter Jr. is likely still out. If Murray sits, Bones Hyland gets elevated in DFS formats. If KCP sits, Bruce Brown will also be in the mix as a value play.