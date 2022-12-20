Jamal Murray, Devin Booker, Jimmy Butler headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, December 21

We’ve got five games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, anchored by TNT’s doubleheader. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: December 21
Utah Jazz vs. Detroit Pistons
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler (injury management) - probable
Kyle Lowry (knee) - OUT
Update - Lowry is out, and Caleb Martin has also been ruled out. Butler, Herro and Max Strus should be elevated in DFS formats.
If Lowry doesn’t play, Tyler Herro and Butler likely see more run as creators. Gabe Vincent has already been ruled out, so Herro and Bulter are next in line as natural ball handlers.
Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks
Andrew Wiggins (groin) - OUT
Klay Thompson (knee) - available
Jonathan Kuminga (knee) - probable
Donte DiVincenzo (illness) - OUT
JaMychal Green (protocols) - OUT
Update - Thompson is in, while DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green have been ruled out.
Update - DiVincenzo was a late add to the injury report with an illness and likely won’t play. That means more minutes for Kuminga, Moses Moody and maybe even Anthony Lamb.
Kuminga should get good minutes with Wiggins still out, but Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo remain the best DFS filler plays in this rotation.
Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns
Devin Booker (groin) - TBD
Deandre Ayton (ankle) - TBD
Booker sat Monday’s game, while Ayton returned after missing some games with an ankle issue. We’ll see how the Suns handle both players as the day goes on.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic (knee) - probable
Jamal Murray (injury management) - questionable
Michael Porter Jr. (heel) - doubtful
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (leg) - questionable
Jokic will likely be in, while Porter Jr. is likely still out. If Murray sits, Bones Hyland gets elevated in DFS formats. If KCP sits, Bruce Brown will also be in the mix as a value play.