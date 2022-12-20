Jamal Murray, Devin Booker, Jimmy Butler headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, December 21

We’ve got five games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, anchored by TNT’s doubleheader. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: December 21

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Jimmy Butler (injury management) - probable

Kyle Lowry (knee) - OUT

Update - Lowry is out, and Caleb Martin has also been ruled out. Butler, Herro and Max Strus should be elevated in DFS formats.

If Lowry doesn’t play, Tyler Herro and Butler likely see more run as creators. Gabe Vincent has already been ruled out, so Herro and Bulter are next in line as natural ball handlers.

Andrew Wiggins (groin) - OUT

Klay Thompson (knee) - available

Jonathan Kuminga (knee) - probable

Donte DiVincenzo (illness) - OUT

JaMychal Green (protocols) - OUT

Update - Thompson is in, while DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green have been ruled out.

Update - DiVincenzo was a late add to the injury report with an illness and likely won’t play. That means more minutes for Kuminga, Moses Moody and maybe even Anthony Lamb.

Kuminga should get good minutes with Wiggins still out, but Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo remain the best DFS filler plays in this rotation.

Devin Booker (groin) - TBD

Deandre Ayton (ankle) - TBD

Booker sat Monday’s game, while Ayton returned after missing some games with an ankle issue. We’ll see how the Suns handle both players as the day goes on.

Nikola Jokic (knee) - probable

Jamal Murray (injury management) - questionable

Michael Porter Jr. (heel) - doubtful

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (leg) - questionable

Jokic will likely be in, while Porter Jr. is likely still out. If Murray sits, Bones Hyland gets elevated in DFS formats. If KCP sits, Bruce Brown will also be in the mix as a value play.