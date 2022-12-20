Pick on the total for Oklahoma-Florida on December 20

The Oklahoma Sooners and Florida Gators go to Charlotte for the Jumpman Invitational on Tuesday with both looking to build momentum entering conference play.

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Florida Gators (-3.5, 138.5)

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser is taking what worked from him while coaching Loyola-Chicago and using it for the Sooners, as Oklahoma has played at one of the slowest paced in the country, ranking 357th in the country in possessions per game.

Florida is under the tutelage of first-year coach Todd Golden, who has the Gators hitting the boards hard with Florida allowing opponents to get an offensive rebound on just 21.4% of their missed, which ranks 24th nationally.

Golden has looked to upperclassmen Colin Castleton to protect the rim as he’s the top rebounder in this game, logging 15.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game.

The Gators low post core is blocking 9.9% of opponents shots, which ranks ninth in the country and goes against an Oklahoma front line that is 360th in the country in offensive rebounds per game.

Oklahoma has allowed just one team to score more than 70 points against them all season and with Florida’s strong post play, Tuesday’s show down will involve a struggle for both teams to score.

The Play: Oklahoma vs. Florida Under 138.5

Get Peterson’s spread and total lines for every game on the college basketball board.

Check out the DraftKings college basketball betting splits with public money and betting percentages.