Augusta National announces LIV golfers will be included in 2023 Masters field

Augusta National announced on Tuesday that there would not be any changes to the 2023 Masters field regarding LIV Golf. Their statement reads, “As invitations are sent this week, we will invite those eligible under our current criteria to compete in the 2023 Masters tournament.”

Augusta National announces that no changes will be made to its 2023 Masters field. Phil, Sergio, Bryson, Brooks, DJ and others all on the invite list. Though it remains to be seen how the majors adjust their criteria (OWGR etc.), this is the right call for the foreseeable future. — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) December 20, 2022

After the PGA TOUR’s very vocal and public split from its former golfers who defected to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour, questions were swirling in the golf world regarding whether the major tournaments would follow suit. Several very prominent golfers of both the older generation and the upcoming one left the PGA TOUR for LIV, including Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, and Phil Mickelson.

The statement from Augusta continues, “Regrettably, recent actions have divided men’s professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the meaningful legacies of those who built it. Although we are disappointed in these developments, our focus is to honor the tradition of bringing together a preeminent field of golfers this coming April.”

All players in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings as of January 1 of the tournament year receive invites to the Masters.